OTTUMWA — The following city offices and services will be affected by Independence Day on Monday, July 4.

— City of Ottumwa departments and offices at City Hall will be closed Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. The City Building Code and Inspections Dept. are open reduced holiday hours; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday that week.

— Ottumwa Water and Hydro offices will be closed Monday, July 4.

— The Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office at 1302 N. Court will be closed July 4.

— The Ottumwa Public Library will be closed Monday, July 4.

— The Ottumwa/Wapello Recycling Center and Landfill will be open until noon on Saturday, July 2 and closed Monday, July 4.

— Monday’s trash and recycling will be collected Tuesday July 5. All yard waste, bulky items and county trash and recycling will be collected Thursday, July 7.

— The Beach Ottumwa will be open on Independence Day from noon to 8 p.m., weather permitting. Park hours are subject to change due to weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you