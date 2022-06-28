OTTUMWA — The following city offices and services will be affected by Independence Day on Monday, July 4.
— City of Ottumwa departments and offices at City Hall will be closed Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. The City Building Code and Inspections Dept. are open reduced holiday hours; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday that week.
— Ottumwa Water and Hydro offices will be closed Monday, July 4.
— The Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office at 1302 N. Court will be closed July 4.
— The Ottumwa Public Library will be closed Monday, July 4.
— The Ottumwa/Wapello Recycling Center and Landfill will be open until noon on Saturday, July 2 and closed Monday, July 4.
— Monday’s trash and recycling will be collected Tuesday July 5. All yard waste, bulky items and county trash and recycling will be collected Thursday, July 7.
— The Beach Ottumwa will be open on Independence Day from noon to 8 p.m., weather permitting. Park hours are subject to change due to weather.
