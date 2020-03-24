OTTUMWA — Due to COVID-19 and in the interest of public safety, Indian Hills Community College announced on their website that all courses, including those with lab requirements, will be online effective 4:45 p.m. March 24, 2020, through April 13, 2020.
Faculty will continue to update students in regard to plans for online course work.
Indian Hills will also close on-campus residence halls until further notice. Students who have the ability to move out of the dormitories and into permanent off-campus housing are asked to check out of the resident halls by March 29, 2020.
A student who does not have the ability to move into a permanent residence must complete an application for exception in their eRezLife account. On-campus dining will still be available for carry-out meals with revised hours.
The following services will be closed, but will still offer virtual assistance: Indian Hills Libraries, the Pothoven Academic Success Center, the educational opportunity center, student support and disability services. Contact information can be found on the college’s directory at http://www.indianhills.edu/.
Indian Hills’ county service centers, the testing center, the bookstore and the Indian Hills Regional Entrepreneurship Center will be closed until April 13, 2020.