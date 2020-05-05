OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College has received $1.1 million in federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The funding will help address financial needs students face due to the disruption of college operations. The college will distribute 50 percent of the funds to credit students who are eligible for federal financial aid and were not enrolled in an online program prior to the pandemic.
Indian Hills President Marlene Sprouse was thrilled upon receiving funds.
“It definitely was a way for us to ease pain for students who have those financial burdens because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sprouse said. “We are very very thankful the funding came from the federal government. It makes us feel good that we can be generous enough to help cover expenses. We know we have students struggling financially. This will be their way to cover extra expenses they incurred because of the virus.”
Students enrolled in credit courses for the spring term and eligible for federal financial aid will receive a check from Indian Hills CARES this week. The amount of the check will be based on $65 per credit hour for the number of credits in which the student was enrolled as of March 13, 2020. They should use the Indian Hills CARES funds to cover expenses related to the disruption of college operations. Eligible expenses include food, housing, course materials, technology, healthcare, transportation, and child care.
Students who have not completed a (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) FAFSA, but believe they are eligible for the CARES funds should complete the 2019-2020 application as soon as possible. Eligible students will be contacted by the Financial Aid department within three business days. Those needing help in filling the FAFSA may call the Educational Opportunity Center at 641-683-5315 or emailingeoc@indianhills.edu.
Students who feel they face additional financial needs caused by the disruption of college due to the COVID-19 pandemic may apply for additional funds. The Indian Hills CARES Application will be available beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 6 on the college’s website. There is no deadline for submission.