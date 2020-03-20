OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College has decided to have students pursue their classes online until further notice.
Students who are taking health science, advanced technologies, arts and science courses with lab requirements may continue to meet in a face-to-face lab setting.
All college locations will remain open to students and staff only. The public, vendors and delivery personnel should coordinate their point of contact. The following facilities will continue to remain open with revised hours:
Ottumwa Indian Hills libraries and county service centers are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., IT Tech Support is available from 7:15 a.m. to 8 p.m, Pothoven Academic Success Center opens from 7:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., and the Ottumwa campus testing center is open Monday-Thursday from 7:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
The college’s dental hygiene clinic will be closed for three weeks. The Buena Vista University office located on the Indian Hills Main Campus is closed from March 19 to April 3. Please contact 712-749-1000 oronline@bvu.edu with questions.