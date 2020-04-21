OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College is not going to let students get their associates degrees without giving them a graduation ceremony. Students, faculty and families won’t gather in person, but they’ll get a virtual ceremony.
“It won’t be a traditional ceremony, as they are not going to walk across the stage, but there will be photos of themselves,” Indian Hills President Marlene Sprouse said. “For some students, the end of term and getting that degree wasn’t played out as originally planned, but the students will still get to admire the great work they put in and their accomplishments.”
The virtual ceremony for students will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14. Sprouse said college faculty will record the video in advance, using a video streaming service. They will post it on the college’s website and on social media for students and families to enjoy at the starting time.
Students who would like to participate in the ceremony must fill out a form at https://indianhills.formstack.com/forms/graduation_form and either provide a photo or indicate they would like to use their student ID.
The ceremony will consist of the reading of each graduate’s name along with an accompanying photo, a performance by the Indian Hills choir, remarks from administration and more. Sprouse said the ceremony will be memorable.
“They are still creating memories for those graduating,” Sprouse said. “It’s perfect for families to gather in small groups, without having large social gatherings.
“There’s no doubt that we are in a time where this won’t look exactly the same as a traditional ceremony,” she added. “The students won’t get to wear their caps and gowns, but I do believe it will be special in a different way. It will be recorded and posted and families can get to it at any time.”