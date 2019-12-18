OTTUMWA — A meeting between the Ottumwa school district and Wapello County attorney’s office will likely result in the county moving to have its injunction against the district dismissed.
The two parties met to resolve a temporary injunction the county filed against the district after an employee was given a written reprimand for reporting an incident of suspected child abuse to the Department of Human Services, according to court documents.
Iowa law forbids employers from taking “retaliatory action” against an employee for good-faith reporting of suspected child abuse, and the district denied the claims in a written statement Tuesday.
However, County Attorney Reuben Neff said the issue largely stemmed from a breakdown in communication.
“We felt this was based more on misunderstanding or lack of knowledge than malice,” Neff explained.
While he couldn’t provide much detail without violating confidentiality statutes, Neff said the school district lacked access to DHS documents that helped explain the background of the situation. He said the findings of DHS investigations can only be accessed by government offices like his own.
Neff said employers put in similarly unclear situations should first check in with his office before taking any action, to ensure they’re not in violation of the law.
The matter was brought to the county office late last week. The employee originally filed a complaint with the Iowa Child Abuse hotline Nov. 18. Mandatory reporters, such as educators, are required by law to report any instances of suspected child abuse.
After the complaint was filed, and a DHS investigation was opened, the child’s parents complained to the district, accusing the employee of “bullying” and “targeting and retaliation,” according to court documents. The district opened an internal investigation, deemed the accusation of “targeting and retaliation,” to be founded, and issued the employee a written reprimand.
The employee brought the issue to the county, leading the county to seek a temporary injunction against all further disciplinary actions taken by the district. Judge Shawn Showers approved the temporary injunction on Monday, and the district was served with a notice and summons.
Once the county has its paperwork together, Neff said his office will move to have the injunction dissolved. He expects it to go through by the end of the week.
On Tuesday, after the filing and injunction became public, the school district released a statement calling the allegations “untrue.” But on Wednesday the Courier was able to independently verify the existence of the reprimand, raising further questions about the district’s claim.