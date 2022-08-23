Iowa author Linda Betsinger McCann will speak about her book “Prisoners of War in Iowa” at the Eddyville Library on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m.
Everyone is welcome, and there is no admission charge. She will also speak about Civilian Conservation Corps in southeast Iowa at the Melcher-Dallas Library on Friday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. She will have copies of all her books available for purchase.
There were about 25,000 German, Italian and Japanese prisoners of war in Iowa from 1942-46. There were two main camps, and 19 branch camps. Muscatine and West Liberty had POWs live and work in their areas. McCann spoke with people who worked with the prisoners and shares their memories.
The CCC was a federal program that assisted young men in supporting their families. Most Iowans know about the work done in our state parks, but 75% of the work done by the CCC in Iowa dealt with soil erosion, drought prevention and planting trees. McCann spoke with 15 men who were in the CCC and shares their memories.
McCann is an Iowa native who enjoys sharing these bits of little-known Iowa history. Anyone from middle school age and up will enjoy her speaking. She has had twelve books published, and she will have copies of all available for purchase.
