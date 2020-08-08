SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab. Image captured and colorized at NIAID's Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML) in Hamilton, Montana.

 NIAID

OTTUMWA — There were 383 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in Iowa, with 13 new deaths reported.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Saturday morning that 925 people have died in Iowa since the pandemic began, an increase of 13 since Friday.

There were four new cases in Wapello, three in Monroe, one in Jefferson and one in Davis County. In Appanoose and Van Buren counties, each had a net decrease of one case in the data, which is considered preliminary.

In the last 24 hours, 600 people were newly recovered in Iowa and 3,929 had been tested.

To date, there have been 48,112 individuals test positive in Iowa since the pandemic began.

According to state data, there are 71 active cases in Wapello, 18 in Monroe, 18 in Jefferson, 12 in Van Buren, 11 in Davis, and 9 in Appanoose.

Kyle Ocker is the group editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.

