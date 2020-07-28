OTTUMWA — In the last 24 hours there were 253 new cases of the COVID-19 disease, state data showed Tuesday morning. In that span, Wapello County added three new cases.
Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health showed seven new deaths on Tuesday. Van Buren was the only other county in the Courier's coverage area to show an increase, with one additional case being shown.
The state’s data shows 797 cases in Wapello County as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. Subtracting recoveries and deaths, that leaves 47 active cases of the disease.
Wapello County officials, as of their latest update Monday afternoon, said there were 779 total cases and 36 were active. Local officials say they only include verified cases in their count.