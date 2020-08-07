OTTUMWA — There were 588 new cases of the COVID-19 disease reported in the state Friday, with six new deaths.
The numbers are the difference between totals reported from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
In that period, Wapello County showed an increase of four cases while Appanoose and Jefferson counties each added three new cases, according to state data. There were two new cases reported by the state in Davis County and one in Van Buren County. Monroe County remained flat from the previous day.
Out of counties in the Courier's coverage area, Wapello County's rate of positive tests in the last 14 days remains the highest at 10 percent. The rate is one of two important pieces in Gov. Kim Reynolds' waiver process for schools to switch away from in-person learning as a primary mode of instruction this fall.
In order for schools to use virtual learning for more than 50 percent of instruction, Reynolds says they must have an absentee rate of 10 percent and the community must have a positivity rate of 15 percent in the last 14 days. Schools can also switch to virtual learning if the positivity rate for a county within the school's district climbs above 20 perecent, regardless of their absentee rate.
The positivity rate is 7 percent in Van Buren, 6 percent in Davis, 5 percent in Appanoose, 4 percent in Monroe and 3 percent in Jefferson, as of 10 a.m. Friday.
Statewide, there were 5,472 new tests processed in the 24-hour period before 10 a.m. Friday. With 588 new cases, that's a positivity rate of 10.7 percent.
The number of individuals tested has trended down since the July 4 holiday, which Reynolds said on Thursday was a demand issue.
"We actually had a higher demand for testing after the July 4th holiday, and this likely represents some leveling out," Reynolds said. "It is not a capacity or supply issue."
Reynolds said those experiencing symptoms, or if Iowans are planning trips like a visit to relatives, to sign up for a test through the TestIowa.com website.
COVID-19 is a disease caused by the new coronavirus. As many as 80 percent of those infected can be asymptomatic or show mild cold- or flu-like symptoms. In other cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and could die. Older adults and people who have underlying health conditions are generally most at risk of severe complications.
Experts say the disease can spread easily through respiratory droplets from people who are speaking, coughing or sneezing. The widespread use of masks when out in public, as well as social distancing and good hygiene, can slow the spread, they say.
Individuals can spread the disease without knowing they are sick, and it can take up to two weeks after exposure before an individual shows symptoms.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of the disease include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.