MOUNT PLEASANT — The oldest college west of the Mississippi River is shutting its doors, seemingly for good.
Iowa Wesleyan University, a four-year private liberal arts college, will be closing at the end of the academic year, school officials announced Tuesday. Several financial challenges contributed to a unanimous decision by the university's board of trustees.
However, even though the university cited increased enrollment and student retention, it was not enough to keep it financially stable. The university has faced the prospect of closure in the past, but donors have helped keep it open. However, the university said "a significant drop in philanthropic giving," was one of the reasons for closure, as was Gov. Kim Reynolds' refusal to accept a proposal from the university for federal covid funding.
"As a higher education institution that serves rural Iowa, we are disappointed in the lack of state support for this effort," trustees chair Robert Miller said in a statement released by the university Tuesday. "All our indicators have been trending in a positive direction, but we needed funding to buy some additional time.
"We are just heartbroken."
The university, which is affiliated with the United Methodist Church, was founded in 1842 serves about 850 students. It wasn't immediately clear how many jobs would be lost as a result of the closure.
Among the financial impairments the university suffered, most centered on higher operating costs due to inflation. The decision did not come easily, as the university conducted "an intensive analysis of Iowa Wesleyan's financial operations and considering exploration of all feasible strategic alternatives."
"It is with deep sadness that we announce the Board of Trustees has made the heartbreaking decision to close our beloved Iowa Wesleyan after 181 years as an education pillar in this community," university president Christine Plunkett said. "Our focus now is assuring our over 850 students have a smooth transition to another educational opportunity."
To foster that continued education and complete degrees, the university has secured teach-out agreements with William Penn University, Upper Iowa University, University of Dubuque and Culver-Stockton College, which is located in Canton, Missouri. The agreements will allow students to complete their degrees at a cost similar to Iowa Wesleyan.
The university also had a partnership with Southeastern Community College.
This is not the first time the university faced the prospect of closure. In 2018, an 11th-hour donation allowed the school to stay open for five more years.
Reynolds released her own statement Tuesday afternoon, confirming the proposal the university made, but also that the school had an outstanding $26.1 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She also said the state has received $122 million in requests from other universities and community colleges.
"As I've said many times, we endeavor not to spend one-time federal dollars for ongoing expenses," she said. "Their firm also highlighted that though enrollment at Iowa Wesleyan has grown over the past three years, their financial health has continued to deteriorate over the same period.
"If the state would have provided the federal funding as requested and it was used to finance debt over other impermissible uses, the state and taxpayers could have been liable for potential repayment to the federal government," Reynolds said. "I have directed the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Workforce Development to reach out to community and business leaders and work together to keep the local economy strong."
Once the university closes, it will be property of the USDA.
