OTTUMWA — The 30th annual Halloween Hike is set for Friday and Saturday at Pioneer Ridge with the theme “Is this Heaven? No, it’s Iowa wildlife!”
The non scary, family friendly hikes run from 5-7 p.m., leaving every 10 minutes, for a cost of $3. It follows a half-mile concrete path, accessible for strollers and wheelchairs, lit with luminaries. Along the way, hikers will learn about a bobcat, red fox, monarch butterfly, goldfinch and more. The trail begins and ends at the Red Hay barn, where participants can enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and games following their hike.
Money from the event is used to help bus children to Pioneer Ridge or other conservation properties for field trips.
To reserve a time, call 641-682-3091 or email pioneerridgehike@hotmail.com.