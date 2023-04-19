DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy encourage Iowans to clean out their medicine cabinets and participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs. In addition to protecting the environment from improper medication disposal, and amid the nation’s opioid epidemic, the DEA-sponsored Take Back program helps prevent the dangerous misuse of opioid pain relievers and other prescription drugs.
“Every Iowan can play a role in preventing prescription drug and opioid misuse,” Reynolds said in a press release. “I encourage all Iowans to clean their medicine cabinets and properly dispose of unused prescription drugs through this free, anonymous take-back event. In doing so, we can help prevent addiction and even death of a loved one.”
Prescription opioid use is a risk factor for heroin use, and heroin in combination with fentanyl is leading to more overdose deaths. Although Iowa ranks relatively low in rates of illicit drug use and deaths, preliminary data from the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services show opioid-involved deaths claimed the lives of 235 Iowans last year.
Iowa law enforcement agencies and pharmacies are teaming up to collect leftover prescription drugs as part of this special one-day event, held each spring and fall. The October 2022 collection netted nearly 6,000 pounds of old medicine from Iowans.
As part of the national Prescription Drug Take Back program, the DEA also allows the collection of vaping devices and e-cigarettes from individuals, if batteries are first removed from the devices. However, allowable items and other drop off rules may vary by community. Please check locally for details specific to your collection site.
Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take Back events will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at designated sites in dozens of communities across Iowa. Nearly 400 permanent pharmacy and law enforcement center sites available on a year-round basis.
For details, visit odcp.Iowa.gov/RxTakeBacks.
