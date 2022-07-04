FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Arts & Convention Center will host James Tutson and The Rollback on Thursday, July 7 at 7 p.m. in the street in front of the Center at 200 N. Main Street in Fairfield.
Iowa Public Radio's "Artist of the Month" in February 2022, James Tutson and The Rollback is the third Iowa-based band to be featured in the Center’s free outdoor concert series this summer.
A modern rhythm and blues/soul band from Iowa City, the group was formed in 2016 when singer-songwriter James Tutson assembled a four-piece backing band to rehearse and record his second full-length album, “On Hope” (2017). After playing a handful of local shows and discovering a tight, crowd-pleasing sound on stage, Tutson christened his new ensemble “the Rollback,” and a band was born.
Critics have termed their seamless blend of old school R&B, southern gospel and gorgeous vocals "roughed up soul" — and audiences are responding in a big way, propelling Tutson and the band to a third studio album to be released this year.
Tutson also achieved widespread exposure when he performed as an early contestant on season 20 of NBC’s The Voice in 2021. Though the judges ultimately chose not to send him on to the final rounds, Tutson’s beautifully laid-back cover of “Beyond” by Leon Bridges was a featured highlight and garnered new fans from around the country.
James Tutson and The Rollback’s concert is free to attend. Audience members are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and to take advantage of the Center’s beer garden or snag refreshments from one of the many downtown restaurants and enjoy an evening of great music in great company.
