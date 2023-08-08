FAIRFIELD — Jefferson County Health Center is excited to announce the arrival of Dr. Grant Landon, a highly skilled and compassionate family practice provider.
Landon has a particular interest in mental health, preventive medicine, and diabetes management. He will join the medical staff in the JCHC Clinics and begin to see patients Thursday.
Landon’s passion for medicine and desire to make a positive impact on people’s lives started at a young age. At the age of 5, inspired by witnessing a relative endure chronic health conditions, he knew that becoming a doctor was his calling. In his medical practice, he has demonstrated exceptional compassion, drive, and an open-minded approach to patient care.
“I want my patients to leave their appointments feeling empowered and knowledgeable about their treatments, medications, and conditions,” Landon said. “I believe in taking the time to ensure each patient fully understands their healthcare options, and I’m committed to providing them with the highest standard of care possible.”
Dr. Landon holds a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg, Virginia. Prior to that, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology Health Professions from Northwestern College in Orange City, and completed an Associate of Arts in General Studies at Southeastern College in West Burlington.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Landon to JCHC,” said Bryan Hunger, CEO of JCHC. “His passion for mental health and preventive medicine aligns well with our mission to provide exceptional healthcare services to our community. We are confident that he will make a positive impact on the lives of our patients.”
Patients can schedule appointments by calling 641-472-4156.
To learn more about Dr. Grant Landon, visit www.jeffersoncountyhealthcenter.org/providers.
