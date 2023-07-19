FAIRFIELD — Jefferson County Health Center has announced the appointment of Dr. James Trent as a hospitalist, further strengthening the dedicated, local team of medical providers.
Trent is a familiar face to patients, having served in various capacities at JCHC including in primary care, walk-in clinic, and emergency room. His extensive experience and exceptional patient care make him a valuable addition to the JCHC acute care specialist team.
Most recently, Dr. Trent served as an ER provider at Keokuk County Hospital and Clinics in Sigourney. He is known to be an attentive listener to his patients and delves deep into the root of the problem to develop an individualized care plan. Dr. Trent genuinely cares about his patients and takes their problems as his own, striving to find effective solutions.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Trent to our healthcare team full-time,” said Bryan Hunger, CEO at JCHC. “His vast experience in various clinical settings enhances his ability to provide exceptional care. Dr. Trent’s dedication to listening to his patients, coupled with his empathetic approach to patient care, aligns with our patient-centered approach.”
In addition to his clinical practice, Trent is an active member of the community. He was recently appointed by mayor Connie Boyer as the City Health Physician, demonstrating his commitment to the well-being of the Fairfield community beyond the walls of the hospital. He also serves as Bishop for the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Fairfield.
Trent earned his medical degree from St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine in Grand Cayman. Prior to that, he completed his Bachelor of Science in Microbiology at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He went on to complete his internship in Family Medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, followed by a residency at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr. Trent has been married to his wife, Lisa, for 28 years, and together they have eight children. His commitment to family underscores his compassionate and caring nature, which extends to his interactions with his patients.
Trent began his appointment as hospitalist at the beginning of July. As a hospitalist he will treat and coordinate the care for hospitalized patients at JCHC. With his extensive background, he brings a unique perspective and skill set to the inpatient unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.