FAIRFIELD — Jefferson County Ciderworks won five awards at the recent 4th annual New York International Cider Competition.
Held in New York City in February, NYICC featured over 300 ciders from three different countries, and was judged by a panel of trade professionals ranging from restaurateurs and sommeliers to trade buyers and distributors. The winners were announced last week, and Jefferson County Ciderworks was named the Iowa Cider Producer of the Year.
“It's nice to enter competitions like NYICC to receive the beverage industry’s perspective,” said Jesse Narducci, Ciderworks’ co-founder and head Cidermaker. “And to come away with a few wins like this really validates all the hard work that goes into cider making.”
In addition to winning Iowa Cider Producer of the year, four ciders from Jeff Co were awarded medals: OG Apple won a gold medal in the Modern Cider category; Black n Blue Session won a silver in Fruit Cider; and Cranberry Orange and Apple Pie both earned bronze medals in the Fruit Cider and Spiced Cider categories, respectively.
“The OG Apple taking home gold Modern Cider, one of the largest categories in the market, was a pleasant surprise,” Narducci said. “It's just an honest modern cider: nothing but apples, yeast, and oak. No adjuncts, flavors, added sugar, or fruit to hide behind.”
Next month, Jefferson County Ciderworks will be judged once again when the prestigious Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition gets underway in Grand Rapids, Mich. on May 16. This will be Jeff Co’s fifth year entering the competition, where it has won 11 previous medals, including a gold for its Hibiscus Rose in 2019.