The Jefferson County Conservation Board will host an open house to celebrate their 50th anniversary.
The event will be held at Jefferson County Park Nature Center from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. All are welcome to attend.
On Nov. 7, 1972, the citizens of Jefferson County voted to establish a local conservation board to develop parks and recreation areas. Join current and past board members, employees and volunteers for this open house. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Brittney Tiller at naturalist@jeffersoncountyconservation.com or call 641-472-4421.
