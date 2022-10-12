TOPEKA, Kan. — Four students from Jefferson County attending Washburn University Institute of Technology have been awarded scholarships.
These students are Taylor Zwygart, of Meriden, practical nursing, Kansas Promise Scholarship; Justin Pierson, of Nortonville, diesel technology, Kansas Promise Scholarship; Dawson Branam, of Valley Falls, plumbing, Beaman Family Scholarship; and Alan Cutright, of Valley Falls, machine/tool technology, Kansas Promise Scholarship.
Selection for scholarship is based on academic performance, attendance and instructor recommendations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.