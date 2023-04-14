TOPEKA, Kan. — Four students from the Jefferson County area have been named to the National Technical Honor Society at Washburn University Institute of Technology. The new members and their programs of study are:
— Lecompton: Teralyn Meyer, graphics technology.
— McLouth: Camden Weissenbach, advanced systems technology.
— Ozawkie: Elsie Smith, culinary arts.
— Perry: Malorie Facile, graphics technology.
NTHS is an honor society for outstanding career and technical students of workforce vocational education institutions in the United States. To be eligible for induction, students must exhibit rewarding excellence in workforce education and promote strong values, such as responsibility, initiative, teamwork, leadership and scholarship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.