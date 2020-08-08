Ottumwa High School senior Karena Johnson, from the North Hy-Vee in Ottumwa, was awarded $1,000 from the Hy-Vee Foundation Scholarship program Thursday.
As part of the grocery chain's 90th anniversary, Johnson was one of 90 seniors and college students who are part of the Hy-Vee community across the company's eight-state region to receive a scholarship. Scholarships were awarded to high school students who work for the company, or have a parent who works for the company, as well as college students who are employed by Hy-Vee.
"For more than 50 years, we have awarded scholarships to students who are connected to Hy-Vee and have demonstrated outstanding academic achievements," said Jess Enos, Hy-Vee's vice president of training and education, in a statement. "The Hy-Vee Foundation Scholarship program allows us to help young students achieve their educational goals."
This year's recipients had an average grade point average of 3.98 and an average ACT score of 29, while the average years of service was 1.81 years. For the college scholarship recipients, the average GPA was 3.81 and average tenure was 3.03 years.