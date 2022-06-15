The 10th Anniversary Season of the American Gothic Performing Arts Festival continues with the celebration of their annual Juneteenth Celebration: Freedom Day this Friday, June 17.
The event is from 5:30-9 p.m. in Ottumwa’s Central Park and highlights the musical and cultural contributions of the African community to the artistic landscape of the United States.
“For far too long, the artistic contributions of those musicians, composers, artists and great thinkers of African descent have been overlooked in Western society; no longer. We must celebrate everyone,” says AGPA Artistic Director Dennis Willhoit, “We can and will be better.”
The event will feature choir performances, vendors, food, free community resources, fun activities for children, a mayoral proclamation and the unveiling and dedication of the new honorary Dr. MLK, Jr. Way designation on Fourth Street.
Milwaukee singer, teacher and regular guest artist with the American Gothic Performing Arts Festival, Raven Dockery, joins the day’s events leading the community gospel choir and performing vocal favorites from R & B to musical theater.
Cyan Bossou is an American Gothic Performing Arts board member and host of this year’s event.
“I feel so honored to be planning this community event, and am grateful for my amazing team,” she says. “Come out and support our local vendors and the people who provide community resources.”
Ottumwa Job Corps Center and the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation are presenting sponsors of the American Performing Arts Festival, which runs June 10-25. Community 1st Credit Union is the Juneteenth: Freedom Day event sponsor.