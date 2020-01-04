OTTUMWA — Every bleacher in the Evans Middle School gym was packed. Families gathered Saturday morning to watch over 70 kids shoot free throws at the Elks Annual Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest.
Kids ages eight to 13 shot 25 free throws for a total score. The top shooters in each age division then got the opportunity to advance to the Elks District Regional Hoop Shoot happening Jan. 18 at Oskaloosa. After that, kids can ultimately get the opportunity to compete at the national level later in the year.
Most kids made their 25 free throws, but it was certainly not easy for some as they had to shoot the ball with watching eyes all around them. Kids kept their eyes on the ball and did the best they could while trying to be positive.
Most came out of the event with sweat covered and with parents smiling and telling them “I’m so proud of you.”
Chad Willis, Elks member and co-organizer of the free throw contest said helping to organize the event was worth seeing the children and families smile.
Getting the event to come together was no easy task. It involved asking the school if the gym could be used, asking for volunteers to help at the event, getting information from kids on age and create the list of participants. Overall, he loved the turnout and the people who came to volunteer.
“It’s nice to have the boys come [to volunteer],” Willis said, “to give some exposure to the younger kids that are going to be playing basketball.”
Kevin Sylvester, another organizer and Elks member, has been helping to organize the free throw contest for 15 years, choosing to do it for the children.
“It’s a great thing to do because you see all these kids out here, they’re all nervous,” Sylvester said. “They all have a great time so we do this and that. It’s always good to help kids. They’re excited about it.”
Sylvester’s own son participated in it many years ago and feels events like these can connect families.
Willis said a benefit to participating is the chance to win scholarship money once a kid makes it to the national level.
Sylvester said no kid from Ottumwa has ever been a national winner, but he hopes at the start of a new decade and year that it might change. Although no matter what happens though he will be proud of the kids.
“It’s always interesting to see who is going to go where,” Sylvester said. “They get so excited. The kids do it for fun. It’s nice to see everyone relax and smile and have a good time, kids have a great time.”