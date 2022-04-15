OTTUMWA — Beginning Tuesday, April 19 at 9 a.m., ITC will be closing one lane of Lake Road to prepare for infrastructure replacement that will take place the following week. Residents are advised to slow down and navigate through the work zone with caution. Weather permitting, the work is expected to take two days. The closure will be from 9a.m. to 3 p.m.
Marion "Dave" Shoop Jr., age 81 of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away April 7, 2022. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 5-7pm at Newcomer Funeral Home.
