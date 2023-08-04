Editor's note: This is the seventh installment to run in the Ottumwa Courier of a series of facts and stories of Ottumwa High School through the years, in a lead-up to OHS' 100th anniversary, which is scheduled for Aug. 24-29. The OHS Centennial Committee will be offering details throughout the summer on the district’s social media channels, website, and local media, including The Courier.
One hundred years, but three families that most people know instantaneously.
As time is spent reminiscing about Ottumwa High High School this summer, the conversations come around about the various families of Ottumwa. Prominent families immediately come to mind. Large families.
But three such families share a wonderful connection, families who have brought the joy to Ottumwa and Ottumwa High School.
The Gottschalk family
Dale and Joann Gottschalk came to Ottumwa in 1966 bringing Kentucky Fried Chicken to Ottumwa.
Dale served as Mayor of Ottumwa, served on city council and the chamber of commerce. He and Joann were very active in many organizations throughout their life. The one activity that kept them motivated raising 11 children in Ottumwa schools.
The Hennen family
John and Jo’an Hennen came to Ottumwa in 1953 with John Deere Ottumwa Works.
John was an accomplished engineer with Deere and Co., and both volunteered regularly in the community. John and Jo’an added 11 children to Ottumwa schools.
The Palen family
Dan and Beverly Palen came to Ottumwa in 1974.
Dan was a popular disc jockey and owned many radio stations, including the still popular TOM-FM radio station. Dan was a well-known pilot, and he and Beverly reared 16 children in Ottumwa schools.
All three of these wonderful families worked together to make Ottumwa Community Schools a better place. When parents see themselves as a team and work together, their children feel safe and good about themselves.
These families taught their children about respectful communication and how to build healthy relationships. All three of these families knew the importance of balancing the strengths and weaknesses of each other to be successful.
These parents shared a common knowledge and belief that the best place to raise their children was in the Ottumwa Community School District. Some of their offspring still reside in Ottumwa — as teachers, business owners, and productive members of our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.