OTTUMWA — Former Ottumwa mayor Tom Lazio admitted up front the difficulty in what he was about to say. After about five minutes, his edict toward the Ottumwa City Council and administration was simple.
Do your job.
Lazio chastised both the council and city staff during the public comment period at the end of Tuesday's council meeting, specifically singling out incidents with the Ottumwa Fire Department and public works director Larry Seals. He also lamented about full council attendance, which has improved this year after being sporadic in 2022.
"Never before have we had to cancel a city council meeting due to a lack of quorum," he said, regarding the scheduled June 6 meeting, when only two of the five showed up instead of the required minimum of three to hold a meeting. "You as elected officials have a duty to inform the public when you can't be present for a meeting. You were elected to represent the public and they need to know why you can't be there."
He then turned to their role as elected officials.
"You have a duty to ask questions and make sure that the administration is doing its job and assuring the citizens that the city is being well-run efficiently, effectively, professionally and cost-effectively."
Rumors and questions have circulated about Seals' sudden absence. He was placed on paid administrative leave June 20 for unknown reasons to date, and there is in ongoing investigation into two firefighters, who also are on paid administrative leave until that investigation wraps up.
The Courier submitted Freedom of Information Act requests to the city in both circumstances, and no timetable has been determined regarding Seals' employment as he remains on paid leave. However, the council — without questions asked — did approve a pay increase for city engineer Phillip Burgmeier during the meeting as he takes over the interim role in Seals' absence.
Also, a scheduled closed session was held after the council meeting to discuss city administrator Philip Rath's annual performance review.
"The recent personnel action to place the public works director on administrative leave, in my opinion, is a complete lack of leadership and integrity on both the council and administration," Lazio said. "In fact, you did not even mention it at the council meeting that took place just after that action.
"We don't need to know all the details as some of it may be confidential, but it has opened the floodgates of gossip and speculation among the staff and citizens of this community. The way this was handled certainly raises questions about the judgement and professionalism of our staff."
In addition to Seals' absence, Lazio questioned who will take over all the projects that Seals has overseen.
"What's the plan? His knowledge of the city projects and his budgets, along with the long-term goals of the city may be lost," he said. "This should have been brought to the council for their input, because it will cost the city thousands of dollars in lost revenues, time and uncompleted projects."
Seals was first hired by the city in 1997 and took over the public works department in 2007. Lazio said the suspension of a long-time employee raises questions about how other employees are viewed.
"More importantly, it raises the question of 'Why should I want to work for the city?'" he said. "It raises a lack of trust in the human resources department and the negative morale factor that it causes all employees. Is it not safe (for the council) to raise questions of the administration, especially about goals and budgets?
"While the council delegates day-to-day operation of the city to the administrator, you ultimately have the final say about all city business," Lazio said. "You didn't do your job by not questioning the administration about this major change in city operation."
Lazio hopes the city will start taking a more proactive approach.
"How about an open discussion of why and how this will help the city move forward? This past action makes Ottumwa look really bad," he said. "You all need to step up and fulfill your duty as an informed and active council that is helping the city to advance."
