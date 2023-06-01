OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Leadership Academy celebrated its 11th year with a graduation ceremony Thursday for its 23-member Class of 2023.

Program participants are required to attend a full-day session one day per month, participate in a team project and attend one public meeting.

The graduates from Ottumwa Leadership Academy are:

— Tony Akridge, John Deere Ottumwa Works. 

— Chad Arnold, John Deere Ottumwa Works. 

— Ashley Baum, Care Initiatives Hospice. 

— Kelly Bennett, Ottumwa Regional Health Center. 

— David Bossou, Community 1st Credit Union. 

— Trisha Doudou, High Porch Coffee/Scooter’s. 

— Noah Eklund, Indian Hills Community College. 

— Kara Guerra, Community 1st Credit Union.

— Jeny Herrera, Manpower.

— Russ Hull, SimpleRay Solar.

— Marlena Huycke, JBS.

— Angie Mach, Sieda Community Action.

— Elizabeth Martinez Calderon, JBS.

— Aaron McConnell, Wapello County Sheriff’s Office.

— Heather Morehouse, Ottumwa Job Corps Center.

— Sandra Pope, Retired Educator.

— Meadow Ream, Ottumwa Community School District.

— Jennifer Reynolds, First Resources Corporation.

— Brenda Salter, Indian Hills Community College.

— Matthew Selden, Trinity Church of the Nazarene.

— Alysia Simmons, Community 1st Credit Union.

— Stephani Stockton, First Resources Corporation.

— Samantha Ulin, South Ottumwa Savings Bank.

The following participants received scholarships and/or sponsorships as listed below:

— Matthew Selden, Andy Hansen Legacy Scholarship.

— Ashley Baum, Dr. Marlene Sprouse Legacy Scholarship. 

— Trisha Doudou & Russ Hull, O.L.A. Alumni Scholarship.

— David Bossou, O.L.A. Alumni Scholarship (partial) plus additional sponsorship from JBS and Cambridge Investment Research. 

— Angie Mach, sponsored by Resilient Communities of Wapello County.

— Aaron McConnell, sponsored in part by JBS.

— Sandra Pope, sponsored by LULAC.

— Stephani Stockton, sponsored by Ottumwa Job Corps. 

The graduation event included project team presentations, the announcement of the winning project, and the unveiling of the 2024 dean.

