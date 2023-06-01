OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Leadership Academy celebrated its 11th year with a graduation ceremony Thursday for its 23-member Class of 2023.
Program participants are required to attend a full-day session one day per month, participate in a team project and attend one public meeting.
The graduates from Ottumwa Leadership Academy are:
— Tony Akridge, John Deere Ottumwa Works.
— Chad Arnold, John Deere Ottumwa Works.
— Ashley Baum, Care Initiatives Hospice.
— Kelly Bennett, Ottumwa Regional Health Center.
— David Bossou, Community 1st Credit Union.
— Trisha Doudou, High Porch Coffee/Scooter’s.
— Noah Eklund, Indian Hills Community College.
— Kara Guerra, Community 1st Credit Union.
— Jeny Herrera, Manpower.
— Russ Hull, SimpleRay Solar.
— Marlena Huycke, JBS.
— Angie Mach, Sieda Community Action.
— Elizabeth Martinez Calderon, JBS.
— Aaron McConnell, Wapello County Sheriff’s Office.
— Heather Morehouse, Ottumwa Job Corps Center.
— Sandra Pope, Retired Educator.
— Meadow Ream, Ottumwa Community School District.
— Jennifer Reynolds, First Resources Corporation.
— Brenda Salter, Indian Hills Community College.
— Matthew Selden, Trinity Church of the Nazarene.
— Alysia Simmons, Community 1st Credit Union.
— Stephani Stockton, First Resources Corporation.
— Samantha Ulin, South Ottumwa Savings Bank.
The following participants received scholarships and/or sponsorships as listed below:
— Matthew Selden, Andy Hansen Legacy Scholarship.
— Ashley Baum, Dr. Marlene Sprouse Legacy Scholarship.
— Trisha Doudou & Russ Hull, O.L.A. Alumni Scholarship.
— David Bossou, O.L.A. Alumni Scholarship (partial) plus additional sponsorship from JBS and Cambridge Investment Research.
— Angie Mach, sponsored by Resilient Communities of Wapello County.
— Aaron McConnell, sponsored in part by JBS.
— Sandra Pope, sponsored by LULAC.
— Stephani Stockton, sponsored by Ottumwa Job Corps.
The graduation event included project team presentations, the announcement of the winning project, and the unveiling of the 2024 dean.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.