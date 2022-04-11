Ottumwa High School alumnae, Kim Ledger, has been named as the new principal for Pickwick Early Childhood Center.
Ledger currently serves as the PK-6 principal at Pekin Community School District. In her position, she oversees Pekin Elementary (K-6), Pekin’s four-year-old preschool and the Pekin Child Care Center. She has served in that role for the past 10 years.
She earned her bachelor’s in elementary education from the University of Northern Iowa and her master’s in school counseling and her educational leadership endorsement in school administration from Iowa State University.
Ledger will lead a devoted staff serving one of Iowa’s premier no-cost preschools for three- and four-year-old children. Pickwick will also become the home to all south side kindergarten classrooms starting in the 2022-23 school year. Ledger’s administrative experience and steady leadership will guide PECC to continue to “Be the Best.”
“I am excited about the opportunity to join the Ottumwa Schools administrative team and I am looking forward to serving the district as the next Pickwick Early Childhood Center principal,” said Ledger. “There is a lot of positivity and growth involving the greater Ottumwa community. The school district is a large part of that. I’m excited to contribute and impact student success.”
“Kim is the experienced leader that we need to take this critically important school to new heights,” said Superintendent Mike McGrory.
The district extends its gratitude to the committee members including parents, certified and non-certified staff, and administrators for being involved in the search and interview process.
Pending board approval, Ledger will begin her duties on July 1.