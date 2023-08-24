OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation has announced awards totaling $135,760 to the 2023 Summer Cycle Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund grant recipients.
Recent grant money awarded will help nonprofits improve community development and vitality, arts, and culture, health care and education.
The following eight organizations received the most recent grant awards:
— BIO Girls, Inc. for startup funds for a BIO Girls chapter in Ottumwa.
— Bridge View Center Inc. for Harmony Park sunshade.
— First Resources Inc.: for residential treatment center renovations.
— Heartland Humane Society: for the construction of a new animal shelter.
— Rippling Waters Inc: for infrastructure connections for two homes.
— Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra: to support for the Kidsymphony.
— Wapello County Children’s Alliance: to assist with parent café in Wapello County.
— Wapello County Trails Council: to assist with Wabash Pedestrian Bridge.
The next online Bright Ideas application cycle opens Sept. 15. To learn more about all grant programs available, visit Legacy's website ottumwalegacy.org.
