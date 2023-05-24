OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation is pleased to announce the recipients of the Laboratory Control Ltd. (LCL) Health Career Scholarship for the 2023-24 school year.
Since 2004, when the program was developed, $503,725 has been provided in scholarship support to 179 students from 40 communities in our region pursuing a healthcare career. The intent of the scholarship program is to invest in the education of those students that may look to southeast Iowa for employment in health care following the completion of their studies.
This year, $24,500 was awarded with scholarship amounts ranging from $1,000 to $4,000. Applicants for LCL scholarships are reviewed and scored by the LCL Scholarship Committee, with identifying information removed. This year’s scholarship recipients represent eight different communities, attend seven different colleges/universities, and have 10 different health care degrees.
The 2023-4 scholarship recipients, their hometowns, and their majors are listed below:
— Aliveah Brinegar (Eddyville); BS in Human Physiology/Pre-med at the University of Iowa.
— Meghan Coulter (Ottumwa); BSN at Drake University.
— Mikayla Fritz (Moravia); BSN at Mount Mercy College.
— Klaire Fipps (Drakesville); DO at A.T. Still University.
— Madelynn Hornback (Sigourney); BS in Biochemistry/Pre-Pharmacy at Mount Mercy University.
— Rivers Maw (Ottumwa); BS in Biochemistry & Molecular Biology/Pre-med at the University of Iowa.
— Jenah McCarty (Albia); MS in Public Health Administration at the University of Iowa.
— Tania Reed-Pedersen (Albia); Health care Administration at Bellevue University.
— Lilly Reneker (Fairfield); RN at Indian Hills Community College.
— Sabrina Reneker (Fairfield); AAS in Radiology Technology at Indian Hills Community College.
— Hayden Short (Ottumwa); BS in Public Health Administration at the University of Iowa.
— Carson Stetter (Kirkville); BS in Mental Health Counseling and Psychology at Wartburg College.
The Laboratory Control Ltd. Health Care Career Scholarship Fund is an endowed fund administered by the Legacy Foundation to support individuals interested in pursuing a career in health care.
