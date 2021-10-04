OTTUMWA — The Legacy Foundation has responded to the needs of Wapello County nonprofits with a Nonprofit Pandemic Support Fund.
“The applicants estimated their lost revenue to be approximately $2,330,624,” said Amy Nossaman, Legacy grant program manager. They have been met with staffing challenges, changes in demand for services, costs of alternative service delivery and lost revenue, causing many to operate through shortfalls.
In response, the Legacy Foundation is awarding a total of $100,000 in support to 18 nonprofits serving Wapello County: American Home Finding Association, Blakesburg Historical Preservation Society, Bridge View Center Inc., Children & Families of Iowa, Crisis Center & Women’s Shelter, First Resources Inc., Food Bank of Iowa, Friends of the Blakesburg Public Library, Hospice of Davis & Wapello County, Indian Hills Community College, Main Street Ottumwa, McHaffey Opera House, Ottumwa Community Children’s Playhouse, Seton Catholic School, Sieda, STARR Workforce Inc., Wapello County Fair Inc., and YMCA of Ottumwa.
To learn more about how each of these organizations has worked to sustain operations throughout the pandemic, visit www.ottumwalegacy.org to read their Pandemic Support Fund Feature series over the coming months.