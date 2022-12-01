OTTUMWA — The Legacy Foundation has announced awards totaling $135,255 to Cycle 34 Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund grant recipients.
Recent grant money awarded will help nonprofits improve public safety, community development and vitality, arts and culture, health care and education.
Since the first Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund grant cycle in 2011, the Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund has awarded $4,894,951 to nonprofit organizations that serve Wapello County.
The most recent Wapello County nonprofit organizations to receive BICEF grants are:
— Agency Fireman Inc. for Wapello County Emergency Management to assist with the development of the Wapello Ready app that will be a one-stop digital place for residents to find local government services.
— Cardinal Youth Foundation to purchase fitness machines.
— Gothic Area Tourism of Eldon for Ottumwa Public Library to assist with improvements to the library parking lot.
— Iowa Legal Aid to assist with costs associated with a second Expungement & Employment Barriers Clinic.
— Lucky Start Rescue and Rehabilitation for the Soap Creek Saddle Club to improve the riding facilities.
— Main Street Ottumwa for the Historic Preservation Commission to assist with the development of an Ottumwa historic preservation plan.
— Ottumwa Community Schools Foundation to assist with the esports program expansion at Ottumwa High School, Gateway and Evans Middle School.
— Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra to assist with funds for operational costs and equipment for two start-up youth orchestras.
The foundation is always looking to support new and innovative ideas and efforts that can have measurable impacts on the residents and communities in Wapello County. Local nonprofits are encouraged to submit applications to Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund.
The next online Bright Ideas application cycle opens Feb. 1.
To learn more about all grant programs available, visit ottumwalegacy.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.