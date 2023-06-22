OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Legacy Foundation, one of the driving forces behind community development and a committed advocate for enhancing the quality of life in Ottumwa, is proud to share its latest transformative project: West End Ignited.
This initiative aims to revitalize Ottumwa's West Second Street area, strengthen neighborhood bonds, and ignite a renewed sense of unity among residents.
West End Ignited encompasses several components:
— Limited-Time Resident Grant Program: Through this program, homeowners residing between 515 W. Second St. and 2342 W. Second St. will have the opportunity to receive up to $5,000 in financial support for exterior improvements to their properties. This initiative empowers residents to take an active role in beautifying their homes, fostering a renewed sense of pride, and driving positive change within the neighborhood.
— Embracing Nature: Recognizing the importance of green spaces in community development, West End Ignited will incorporate various green space elements throughout West Second Street. From tree-planting initiatives to enhancing existing green areas, this endeavor aims to create an environment that fosters well-being, connectivity with nature, and an overall sense of tranquility for residents and visitors.
— Inspiring Art Installations: These artistic expressions will infuse West Second Street with creativity and ignite a deeper appreciation for the arts.
In the coming weeks, the Legacy Foundation team will be eagerly preparing for the West End Ignited Volunteer Day, which is scheduled for July 12 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. along West Second Street.
At the community volunteer day, residents, local businesses, and nonprofits will join forces to help with home exterior projects. By working hand in hand, we aim to strengthen community bonds, instill a sense of unity, and make a tangible, lasting impact on Ottumwa’s west-end corridor.
If interested in volunteering, contact West End Ignited Project Coordinator, Cyan Bossou at cbossou@ottumwalegacy.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.