OTTUMWA — Don Lewis said he is enjoying his new role as Wapello County Veterans Affairs Commissioner Chair.
After Mike Velsor, the former VA commission chair, died, the VA commission needed a new person on board. Lewis already served on the commission. He wanted to decline the position, but Terry Bradley, the county’s VA director, talked him into the role.
“I didn't want to do it because I’ve been involved in so many organizations and I’m still involved in five other organizations,” Lewis said. “I wanted to enjoy a little retirement but then this job came up — the opportunity for service. They needed help to help in this area. I can relate to all eras and it gives me an opportunity to see a veteran and ask ‘hey have you seen Terry?’ I say ‘you need to go down and talk to him,’ then they give me an excuse. I say ‘just go down and visit with him and can bring you up to speed about programs.’ I like the role.”
Lewis hopes to be the “backbone and support that Terry needs.” As chairman, Lewis has to make sure Bradley stays within the VA’s budget, leads meetings once a month and he and the other commissioners come into the office and sign vouchers approved at the auditor’s office. This allows the commission team to see how much Bradley spends.
“Terry does a fabulous job,” Lewis said. “I just hope to make a contribution to ensure that the communication lines are always open, that we are able to give the best service to our veterans and assist Terry in executing those duties and to communicate what he does. So through his hard work and hopefully as commissioners we can get this information out to the older veterans and new veterans.”
Bradley said Lewis has strengthened communications between commissioners and veterans.
“They’re my voice out in the community,” he said. “I go out and I promote this office, but part of their job is to promote the office also and part of their job is to bring in new ideas of how we can facilitate services to our veterans. Because this office not only takes care of the veteran, we also take care of the surviving spouse and their dependent child.”
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the VA office has remained open and busy serving those who need it. Part of the reason why Lewis wants to continue his time as chair is because he likes what Bradley has done for veterans.
“My average intake of veterans has slowed some, but not much,” Bradley said. “There are days I see one and two and there are days I see 12 or 15. It all just depends on what their needs are.”
“I just felt it was commendable that this hasn’t slowed Terry’s service commitment to the veterans one bit,” Lewis said. “That’s why I do what I can to help Terry.”
The local Elks lodge has donated funds to help the VA purchase temperature sensors, which allows staff to take veterans’ temperatures before they enter the office. The temperature sensors also go inside vans that take veterans to the VA hospitals in Des Moines and Iowa City.
“We don’t have any interruption in service for healthy people,” Bradley said. “It’s awesome what they do down here and the Elks bought one and a half thermometers. We do what we have to do to help veterans.”
“When they did this I thought you know these guys are going above and beyond,” Lewis said. “I need to make sure the public knows that he’s doing way more.”
Aside from Lewis taking over as chair, Rick Hindsley, owner and operator of Thumbs Up Awards, came on board as the newest commissioner. The VA’s hours will change effective July 1 to noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Bradley plans to retire in 2023.
The VA’s hours haven’t changed. The office is open from 1-7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Veterans may call Bradley at 641-684-8079 to schedule appointments.