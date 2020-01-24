OTTUMWA — Don Lewis became the Wapello County Veterans Affairs Commissioner at the beginning of January. In his new role, he wants to do his part to help provide services to veterans and encourage Elks members to help veterans, too.
Although his role is new, he has worked with VA County Director Terry Bradley in providing services to veterans. He said he is working with the Elks Lodge to provide services to veterans.
Right now the focus is on deer hides.
Once the donated hides make their way to a tannery, they are made into leather gloves to help veterans in wheelchairs and used for different therapy programs. He has also worked with the county VA department to collect donations for its emergency fund, which will then go to help meet needs for widows of veterans or other dependents.
“Both groups decided we would donate $500 [to the emergency fund],” Lewis said of the DAV [Disabled American Veterans] and VBA [Veterans Benefits Administration]. "Then someone said they would get $1,000.”
As a veteran himself, Lewis not only wants to help veterans who come into the VA office, he wants to let others know about Elks members’ deeds.
“Elks does so much,” he said, “that when people find out what they do they go, ‘I didn’t know that ‘til you mentioned it.' [They say], 'What can I do to join?' They want to be a part of an organization that’s doing things for our community and veterans.”
Lewis looks forward to more opportunities to help and said he is striving to fulfill his role.
“If Elks hadn’t given anything, I told Terry I’m writing a check. [Being commissioner] is my way of doing two things here: thanking the Elks and trying to get the word out about what Terry is doing and opportunities for a community to join the Elks and help or get a hold of Terry in anyway. Being an Elks member gives you the opportunity to do something good for the community, the school, kids and veterans.”
So far, he is satisfied with his role but said there is more to accomplish.
“When I took over the job [as commissioner], I wanted Elks to go back to the primary mission of helping veterans,” he added. "This is where it’s at. Nobody wants to be a part of an organization that doesn’t do anything, but if you do things that make people feel good, guess what? Other people are gonna want to do it, too.
“I’m trying to tell people what we’re doing,” he added, “and see that Terry gets the recognition for going above and beyond as Wapello County Veterans Affairs Director. Terry has a real heart for our veterans and puts himself out way beyond what’s required of him. He needs to get some acknowledgment for that. I can say this, both myself as a commissioner and veterans services officers, we take really great pains to make sure we don’t waste any resources. My goal as a veterans affairs commissioner is to meet all veterans’ needs and not leave anybody out.”