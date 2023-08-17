Liberty Communications Corp., one of eastern Iowa’s fastest-growing broadband providers, recently announced a $5 million network expansion project to improve high-speed internet access for rural southeast Iowans.
During their 2022 acquisition of Natel Broadband, Liberty Communications committed to continued investment in the 12 counties formerly served by Natel. Liberty is delivering on that promise with a network expansion that will improve fiber connectivity for residents of Fairfield and Centerville, funded privately through a $5 million investment approved by the Liberty Board of Directors.
“Our purchase of Natel opened the door to new, exciting opportunities to better serve rural Iowans,” said Jon Kenney, Natel, general manager. “This investment represents our commitment to deliver the high-speed, reliable connections our neighbors need to thrive and achieve their dreams. In rural America, expanded access to broadband internet means so much more than faster downloads and better streaming; it has far-reaching impacts on health, economic development, and education — and ensures these areas never fall behind.”
Plans for Fairfield include major upgrades to improve quality, redundancy and reliability of the network while bringing fiber connectivity to more customers and multi-gig speeds.
But the vast majority of the work will happen in Centerville, which has historically been underserved when it comes to fiber broadband. With support from local government and county leaders, Natel aims to support the town’s growth by building a new Next Gen Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network, which will deliver multi-gig speeds to every resident and business within city limits. Mainline construction will begin in the coming months with customer installs expected to begin in 2024.
On top of the sizable fiber investment, Natel is also working on a fixed wireless expansion benefiting up to eight counties in rural southeast Iowa, including Jefferson and Appanoose counties. With a total project cost of nearly $5 million, this project aims to deliver broadband internet to high-need areas that have previously been underserved.
Both the fiber and fixed wireless projects are expected to begin late summer 2023, with construction picking up significantly throughout 2024 — potentially adding as many as 12,000 new homes and businesses to the network by spring of 2025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.