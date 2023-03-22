Officials within the Ottumwa Community School District touted the short-term improvement in literacy and math skills this school year, but acknowledged there is more to be done during Monday's school board meeting at Career Campus.
Director of curriculum Maria Lantz displayed a presentation showing the improvement from pre-k through fifth grade from the fall semester, with double-digit percentage increases in first and second grade.
In all, between kindergarten and sixth grade, four of the seven grade levels has a positive increase in literacy.
"We have a district goal this year that 60% of our students reach the benchmarks of what some people might say is 'proficient,'" Lantz said. "So in the the winter, we had 54% of our students who meet that benchmark, up from 47%.
"Three of our buildings have already met or surpassed that 60% goal, and that's Eisenhower, Horace Mann and Pickwick," she said. "It's just really, really cool to see that."
Improvement also has been seen in math. All six elementaries showed "high growth," and ranged from 53% growth to 86% growth among students. Horace Mann third-grade teacher Madison Duff said her students have been more confident in their learning.
"Last year, they weren't as confident in multiplication and division, which is a huge skill to learn. This year, they're asking more more," she said. "They're not nervous, and I enjoy seeing that. Both of our third-grade classes have set goals. We chart our goals and we chart our progress, and the students are like, 'Oh, I was so close. You know, here's what I'm going do next.'"
However, in some cases, there was regression in literacy at higher grade levels, leading board chair Morgan Brown to ask Lantz why that was.
"That's a focus area for us this spring," she said. "Part of it is because we haven't built that strong next-level strategies and reading comprehension, vocabulary, how to break down a word and understand its meaning.
"So as students get older and they get more complex text. We haven't given them any background knowledge. We made the switch to this new curriculum and started building that knowledge base in kids in kindergarten. But we are really excited to see the change it will make now that we have that."
Middle school students also made progress, with 39% of all students improving in reading and 46% in math. Lantz also touched on changes at the high school, where about 23% of the student body takes at least one course at Career Campus, and expansion of advanced-placement courses is also under way.
Maybe the biggest improvements have come at Gateway High School, or the former alternative school. Lantz said 866 credits have been earned at Gateway in the first two quarters of the year, more than double last year and 7.5 times as many as two years ago.
"When you compare it over time, it's just astronomical," she said.
The work will continue into the spring, Lantz said, with focus on the higher elementary grades and middle school students, including a focus on fourth-grade literacy.
"Our goal is to build off the strength of the fourth-grade teacher. So if there's a really cool thing happening over at this building, and a cool thing over there, how do we bring it together and accelerate progress for kids?" she said.
"We've been really, really focused on building relations and getting to know kids, and we're still going to do that," Lantz said. "But we're also going to add elements of more rigorous instruction that require more engaging instructional practices."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.