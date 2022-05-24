FAIRFIELD — The Lord’s cupboard has announced the 2022 LOAF Program.
The program will run from June 6 through Aug. 19 and is open to families who have children entering K-12 next fall. Families must live in Jefferson County and meet income requirements, which can be found at lordscupboard.org.
The LOAF program began twelve years ago to provide additional food assistance during summer break. Each week, eligible families can receive a bag of kid-friendly foods and a small voucher good at Hyvee.
The Lord’s Cupboard of Jefferson County is the Emergency Food Pantry for the county. Donations of food or cash are always accepted at The Lord’s Cupboard, located at 303 North 4th Street in Fairfield, Monday through Friday, 1-3:30 p.m. They have extended hours on Wednesday from 1-5 p.m.
Please contact Susan Frey (LordsCupboardJeffCo@gmail.com) at 641-472-8457 for more information.
The mission statement and goal for the Lord’s Cupboard of Jefferson County, Iowa is to help fight hunger by supplying emergency food assistance to those in need.