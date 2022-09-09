DES MOINES — Locals earned top awards in the Angus Show judged at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Dkt Angus Farms, of Ottumwa, won the following awards: Junior Heifer Calf — February, 2022, fifth place; Late Senior Heifer Calf — November and December, 2021, third and fourth place; Late Senior Yearling Heifer — November and December, 2020, sixth place; and Produce of Dam, third place.
Reed Family Farms, of Ottumwa, earned the following awards: April Junior Yearling Heifer — April, 2021, fourth place; and Early Junior Yearling Heifer — January, 2021, fourth place.
Cheyenne Houk, of Blakesburg, took home the following awards: Late Senior Heifer Calf — November and December, 2021, fifth and sixth place; Early Summer Yearling Heifer — May and June, 2021, sixth place; Late Senior Bull Calf — November and December, 2021, second place; Early Summer Yearling Bull — May and June, 2021, second place; and Reserve Intermediate Bull.
