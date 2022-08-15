DES MOINES — Visionary artists from around Iowa competed in the Counted Cross Stitch division of the Fabric and Threads Competition judged before the start of the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Each piece is judged upon design, workmanship and finishing.
Sharla Stogdill, of Moulton, won the following awards: Best of Show - Counted Cross Stitch; Picture (over 25 inches), first place; Verse or Motto (over 15 inches), second place; Picture (under 15 inches, linen or linen technique), second place; and Picture (over 25 inches, linen or linen technique), first place.
Paul Reynolds, of Ottumwa, received second place in the Picture (over 25 inches) category.
The Fabric and Threads exhibits are on display every day of the Fair from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the William C. Knapp Varied Industries Building sponsored by Principal.
