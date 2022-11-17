OTTUMWA — A local author has released a new history book of Ottumwa homes.
“At Home in Ottumwa,” written by Leigh Michaels, features more than 100 of Ottumwa's homes — historic, architecturally significant, notable or merely interesting. The book includes period photos of many grand houses, which are now gone, but also of a good many homes which remain today. The book answers the question “Who built the houses which march up North Court Hill, look out over the river from the Fifth Street Bluff and line streets like Chester Avenue?”
Michaels spent more than six months researching and recording the history of the homes and their builders, including locating early photos of many of the structures.
Michaels will be at O'Hara Hardware from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 25, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, to sign copies.
