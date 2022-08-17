DES MOINES — Local bakers won top awards in the Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle made from scratch cakes competition, judges Thursday, Aug. 11 at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Entries were judged on texture, appearance and flavor.
Pam Van Essen, of Ottumwa, won second place in the Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle - Layer Cake - Carrot category.
Shari Bral, also of Ottumwa, won third place in the Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle - One Layer Cakes & Cupcakes – Gingerbread category and in the Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle - One Layer Cakes & Cupcakes - Pound (unfrosted) category.
Nanette Everly, of Batavia, won third place in the Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle - One Layer Cakes & Cupcakes – Angel category and first place in the Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle - One Layer Cakes & Cupcakes category.
The Iowa State Fair Food Department is the largest of any state fair in the country. There are 128 divisions, 615 classes and nearly 6,300 entries at this year's Fair. Food Department judging is held in the Elwell Family Food Center sponsored by Urban Air Adventure Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.