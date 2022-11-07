The Elizabeth Ross Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has announced a Grave Marker Dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 to honor a Revolutionary War Soldier, Isaac Mason, at the Drakesville Cemetery in Davis County where Mason is interred.
The placement of markers is a tangible way for DAR members to honor and connect with Revolutionary War ancestors. It’s also a great way to raise public awareness of the patriot’s grave and legacy. The physical placement of a marker at a patriot’s gravesite gives the applicant a tangible way to express gratitude and to contribute to keeping the memory of a patriot’s life and deeds alive into the future.
For many years, Daughters have identified, cleaned, restored and marked the graves of Revolutionary War soldiers, patriots, their wives and daughters. It’s fascinating to know that these soldiers lived here. They weren’t born here, but moved here after the Revolution.
Mason’s house and property had been burnt by the Indians and Tories. With his father and two brothers, Mason entered the Revolutionary War at the young age of 14 years with the New York Militia. He also served in the War of 1812.
Mason moved to Iowa in 1846 and passed away at the home of his son in 1856 in Davis County. Mason was in an unmarked grave until 1929 when his family descendants erected the present gravestone.
The public is invited to this event. Friends and special guests from around the state will be present.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic
background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations with over a million members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide. These members passionately carry out the timeless mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit dar.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.