BLOOMFIELD — For the Davidsons, the Hope Lodge is a blessing.
When Steve Davidson was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021, he had surgery to remove it. Then he was diagnosed again in August 2022. To fight the cancer, he would undergo 37 treatments in Iowa City at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics — a two-hour, one-way drive from his home in Bloomfield.
“That drive would have been wearing,” said Steve’s wife Crystal Davidson. “It’s still so amazing to us that the Hope Lodge is offered at no charge. It was just so comfortable. You’re going through such a stressful, trying time, and it’s great to have a home away from home. Everyone there is so genuinely caring and compassionate. It’s a wonderful resource that people don’t even realize is there.”
The American Cancer Society Russell and Ann Gerdin Hope Lodge in Iowa City has been providing a free place to stay for cancer patients and their caregivers for 15 years. The official anniversary is today. The Hope Lodge provides an average of more than 17,000 nights a year for patients, and it’s all free for those who qualify to stay there.
For Steve’s daughter Lydia, who was a senior at the University of Iowa when he stayed at Hope Lodge, it was a special chance to bond with her dad.
“We had the chance to become each other’s best friends,” she said. “Earlier on in college, I broke my femur, and my dad took care of me. It was nice that he was in Iowa City, and I could keep him company. It opened up space for my dad and I to get closer.”
Steve and Lydia developed a routine. While being careful and following safety procedures, they visited as frequently as possible. Every Wednesday, Lydia would cook supper for him at her apartment. Then, every Friday morning she would visit him and hang out with him at Hope Lodge.
“The staff at Hope Lodge is welcoming and always smiling,” Lydia said. “The people at Hope Lodge are going through the exact same thing. It helps to know you have somewhere where everyone is going through the same experience. My dad made new friends, which was the last thing on his mind.”
Lydia was quick to note how much her dad enjoyed the meals different organizations and businesses would bring in for the guests and caregivers at Hope Lodge. Another perk Steve found during his stay at the Hope Lodge was the ability to work remotely. His bedroom included a separate working room, which Crystal called “huge for us.” Steve does CAD work for a lumberyard. He also walks religiously, and he even explored the trails near the Hope Lodge.
While receiving his treatment, Steve used his resources at Hope Lodge to get connected with a social worker at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital to advocate for the Catch-A-Dream Foundation. Catch-A-Dream is a foundation that grants hunting and fishing trips to children facing a life-threatening illness. He was able to make a connection with Catch-A-Dream and the Ronald McDonald house. Steve has been a host with Catch-A-Dream where he helps take care of the families and share his experience for many years now.
“He’s usually the one taking care of everyone else, so Hope Lodge was a blessing taking care of him,” said Lydia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.