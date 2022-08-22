Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 4:51 pm
DES MOINES — More than 250 exhibitors entered 794 photos of their best work into the FFA Photography contest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Brianna Wolfer, Albia FFA, Albia, won Champion in the Color category.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
The Ottumwa Courier welcomes readers to submit letters to the editor to offer their take on the news impacting them. Let us know what you're thinking!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.