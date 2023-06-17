Ottumwa’s resident global cyclist and ambassador of peace is sharing more of his wild and “muscle-fueled” adventures in his second installment of “Pedaling, Paddling and Pedes.”
“Biking Twice Around the World, Once Below and Once Above the Equator” chronicles 82-year-old Hans Frischeisen’s horizontal journey by bike through South America, Africa, Asia, Australia, China and more, with notable stops in Cuba, Namibia, Botswana, the Kalahari Desert and a police headquarters in China.
The book is a follow-up to Frischeisen’s first installment, which describes his vertical travels on the Eastern half of the world through Israel, Iran, the Amazon Jungle, Sahara Desert, Siberia and other notable locations. It is the second of an eight-part series of the cyclist’s escapades around the globe.
Frischeisen has cycled around the world six times across several continents while carrying only what he deems essential for his travels — a tent, sleeping bag, change of clothes, pillow, food and bicycle tools. His second book begins in Cuba in 1976, where he says he wittingly stayed in the country for a week without a visa.
“When I arrived at a working-class hotel, I was not told what I could do or not do [in Communist Cuba],” he said. “No instructions. I felt free — maybe I was, but I didn’t know for sure.”
His experience in Cuba later took him to Namibia, South Africa, where he encountered not one, but two leopards. A local game warden couldn’t believe how lucky Frischeisen was — but not for reasons one might think.
“He said, ‘Do you pray? Do you have a relationship with God? Do you know how lucky you were?’ The reason why this guy said that was not because of the danger. He says ‘They’re so rare, you were so fortunate to come upon one.’”
Frischeisen later encountered yet another big cat just after midnight when he was awakened by the roar of a lion.
“I don’t know whether there was more than one, and I don’t know how hungry he was or whether he had any dinner, so I grabbed my stuff and I used a headlight as my weapon, because they cannot see beyond that,” he said.
While some of Frischeisen’s confrontations with wild animals have been dangerous and downright frightening, his encounters with the human race have nearly always been met with kindness and generosity. Frischeisen’s second book recalls a time when he was invited with open arms to wine and dine at a police headquarters in China while searching for a hotel.
“I believe in the effect of an echo,” he said. “In German, we have a saying that says ‘The way you call into the forest, the way it sounds back.’ We normally respond to kindness with kindness, and I think that’s what happened in China.”
Like his first book, Frischeisen weaves in his practice of “Pronoia,” or the belief that the universe is conspiring to support you – not work against you, along with advice for healthier living by means of “muscle fuel” and a path to world peace.
“There has been a dark perception of the world, which I resent to begin with, but now I have the proof that it is a wonderful world,” he said. “There’s a lot of love and kindness that I’ve experienced everywhere. If you read my book, you will see that.”
Frischeisen’s books are available for purchase on Amazon. He will sign books and share his adventures during two presentations in July:
— 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 11, at Ottumwa Public Library: “Pedaling by Bicycle through Iran: from Turkey to the Gulf of Persia.”
— 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 at Pella Public Library: “Kayaking through Russia’s Siberia.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.