DES MOINES — Vegetable winners were crowned during the 2022 Iowa State Fair in the John Deere Agriculture Building sponsored by Alliant Energy.

Paul Harrington, of Blakesburg, won the following awards: Vegetables, Jumbo Tomato, first place; Vegetables, Jumbo Exhibits, Gourd, Longest, second place; Muskmelon, first place; Peppers, second place; Pumpkin (woody stem), first place; Squash, first place; and Watermelon, first place.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you