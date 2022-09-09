DES MOINES — Vegetable winners were crowned during the 2022 Iowa State Fair in the John Deere Agriculture Building sponsored by Alliant Energy.
Paul Harrington, of Blakesburg, won the following awards: Vegetables, Jumbo Tomato, first place; Vegetables, Jumbo Exhibits, Gourd, Longest, second place; Muskmelon, first place; Peppers, second place; Pumpkin (woody stem), first place; Squash, first place; and Watermelon, first place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.