DES MOINES — Young Fairgoers pedaled their way to success in the Pedal Power Pull held Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
In the Pedal Power Pull, kids attempt to pedal a mini tractor 40 feet (a "full pull") pulling a box weighing 80 pounds for 4-year-olds to 260 pounds for 11-year-olds. In the event of a tie or two full pulls, weight is added and a re-pull is held to determine the winner.
Ansley Rolofsoh, of Eddyville, won second place in the Girls 4-Year-Olds category with a 44’9” pull.
Waylon Kerinskey, of Albia, won first place in the Boys 4-Year-Olds category with a full pull. Kennis Pelget, of Bloomfield won third in the same category with a 29’4” pull.
Buxton Voss, of Eddyville, won third place in the Boys 5-Year-Olds category with a 20'5" pull.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.