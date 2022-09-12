DES MOINES — A local competed in the Heavy Wool, Light Wool, Medium Wool, Non-Breeders, Performance, Production, Showmanship, Silky Wool and Suri Wool divisions in the llama show at the Iowa State Fair.
Phoenix Ridge, of Bloomfield, won the following awards: Medium Wool Yearling Males, 12 - < 24 Months, third and fourth place; Performance, Novice Freestyle Obstacle, third and fourth place; Novice PR/Companion, sixth place; and Novice Pack/Trail, seventh place and ninth place.
