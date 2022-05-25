Most City of Ottumwa offices will be closed for the Memorial Day Holiday on Monday, May 30, with a number of changes in regular services.
— City of Ottumwa departments and offices at City Hall will be closed Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.
— The Ottumwa Public Library will be closed Monday, May 30.
— Ottumwa Water and Hydro Offices will be closed Monday, May 30.
— The Ottumwa/ Wapello Landfill and Recycling Center will be closed Monday, May 30. Both facilities will be open regular hours from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 28.
— City residential trash collection routes normally collected Monday will be postponed until Tuesday, May 31 due to the holiday.
— South side yard waste and bulky item pick up day (normally Tuesdays) will be moved to Thursday, June 2. North and South side yard waste and bulky items will both be on Thursday the week of the holiday only. If residents need bulk pick up for bulky item pick up the week of the Memorial Day, they need to call Bridge City Sanitation at 641-682-1700 before 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 for pick up on June 2.
— The Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office at 1302 N. Court will be closed through the weekend and on Monday, May 30. A ‘visitors center/help desk’ tent will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
— The Beach Ottumwa will be open for the Memorial Day weekend Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day from noon to 8 p.m. each day, weather permitting. Park hours are subject to change due to weather. The outdoor water park will not open if the forecast high is below 70 degrees.